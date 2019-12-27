ITRI and Mobiletron are working on 10 self-driving electric buses. ITRI and Mobiletron are working on 10 self-driving electric buses. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) signed an agreement with Mobiletron Electronics Co., Ltd. (車王電子) Friday (December 27) to jointly design and manufacture 10 self-driving electric buses.

The first vehicle could roll off the assembly line as early as the first quarter of next year, according to a Central News Agency report.

ITRI described the plan as the largest cooperation project between private and public sector for self- driving vehicles, encompassing 14 Taiwanese manufacturers of all types of car parts from engines to instrument panels.

Mobiletron will complete a new factory in early 2021 near Taichung harbor, CNA reported.

An affiliate of the company was planning to sell more than 100 electric buses or their chassis and engine systems during 2020, with a factory in Taoyuan as the main production unit.

Even though sales now focused on the domestic market, the company also wanted to export its electric buses to Southeast Asia, Latin America and North America.

The trend toward electric vehicles and “smart transportation” was a worldwide phenomenon, and Taiwan’s manufacturing sector would obtain a significant presence in that trend, CNA quoted Mobiletron management as saying.

