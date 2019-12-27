In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, file photo, Cola, 10-year-old female orangutan waits in a cage to be sent back to Indonesia at a Suvarnabhumi Airport i... In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, file photo, Cola, 10-year-old female orangutan waits in a cage to be sent back to Indonesia at a Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Wildlife authorities in Thailand repatriated two orangutans, Cola and 7-year-old Giant, to their native habitats in Indonesia in a collaborative effort to combat the illicit wildlife trade. Cola was born in a breeding center from two smuggled orangutans which were sent back to Indonesia several years ago, according to the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)