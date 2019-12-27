  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/27 15:31
In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, a roadside vendor holds a special filter and watches a partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad, India, Thursda...
In this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, people wearing masks stand during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in H...
In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, people read the holy book of the Quran as they pray at a mass grave site for the victims of the Indian Oc...
In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, Japanese champion Ryota Murata, left, sends a left hook to Canadian challenger Steve Butler in the second r...
In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest organized by several Muslim organizations against...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, file photo, an Indian Christian woman offer prayers at a church on Christmas in Gauhati, India. Though the Hindus an...
In this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, mountain climbers in Santa Claus outfits pose during an event to hope for safe climbing and to promote Chri...
In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Indian brides sit for a mass wedding in Surat, India. More than a hundred couples tied the knot at the ma...
In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, file photo, Cola, 10-year-old female orangutan waits in a cage to be sent back to Indonesia at a Suvarnabhumi Airport i...
In this Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, file photo, residents react to teargas as police and protesters confront each other on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong. Mor...
In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, people take photos a sign "Free HK" during a rally in Hong Kong. Protesters attended at a rally to protest ...
In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, a child looks up at the sun wearing protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse from Jakarta, Indonesia. ...
In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, file photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia. People along...

A roadside vendor holds a special filter to watch a partial solar eclipse in Hyderabad, India.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, people wearing masks stand during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong.

Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest organized by several Muslim organizations against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity in Bangalore.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

