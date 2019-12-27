TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several of Taiwan’s top universities had failed to attract a single new student to a total of more than 100 Masters and PhD degree programs, the Ministry of Education said Friday (December 27).

The 2019 registration data mentioned the country’s most prestigious institutions of higher education, such as National Taiwan University (NTU), National Chengchi University, National Tsing Hua University and National Taiwan Normal University, the Central News Agency reported.

A total of 132 departments or institutes at the colleges had registered no Taiwanese students for their Masters degree or PhD programs for 2019. As the statistics only referred to Taiwanese citizens, there was a possibility that foreign students were taking part in some of the programs.

While at first sight the figures looked bad, the ministry pointed out that the number of Masters and PhD programs totaled more than 4,000 nationwide, so the 132 without new students only amounted to a minority.

Officials also said that national universities were quite stringent about requirements for the programs, while in some cases, colleges had decided to turn down applicants and suspend the programs due to lack of interest in order to reform them, CNA reported.

