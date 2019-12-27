  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/27 13:02
Anti-government demonstrators run away from a cloud of teargas during clashes with the police in Santiago, Chile, Friday, December 20, 2019. Chile is ...
In this photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 and published on Dec. 23, Venezuela's National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guai...
Forensic workers cover the bodies of passengers that perished in bus that crashed with a trailer truck in Gualan, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. ...
Locals launch fireworks from the steps of Saint Thomas church during celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, D...
Former soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house after meeting with Argentine President Albe...
Ana Paez sits by the grave of her son Eduardo Garzon at a cemetery in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Paez is a member of the Mothers of Soac...
People gather around a giant baby Jesus statue in preparation for Christmas Eve in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo published on Dec. 27, Zaida Bravo, who suffers Parkinson's disease and is malnourished, waits for dinner on her dirty matt...
Family members wait outside the prison gate for news from their imprisoned relatives, outside the Tela prison where at least 18 inmates were killed on...
Fans of Brazil's Flamengo soccer team watch a live broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match against England's Liverpool, at the Rocinha...
A woman places flowers on the grave of a person who died during the 1989 U.S. military invasion that ousted Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega, on th...
The Bishop of Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Salvador Rengel, receives the family members of 43 missing students from the Isidro Burgos rural teachers ...

Anti-government demonstrators run away from a cloud of teargas during clashes with the police in Santiago, Chile, Friday, December 20, 2019. Chile is ...

In this photo taken on Dec. 16, 2019 and published on Dec. 23, Venezuela's National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guai...

Forensic workers cover the bodies of passengers that perished in bus that crashed with a trailer truck in Gualan, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. ...

Locals launch fireworks from the steps of Saint Thomas church during celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, D...

Former soccer great Diego Maradona flashes victory signs to fans below at the Casa Rosada government house after meeting with Argentine President Albe...

Ana Paez sits by the grave of her son Eduardo Garzon at a cemetery in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Paez is a member of the Mothers of Soac...

People gather around a giant baby Jesus statue in preparation for Christmas Eve in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo published on Dec. 27, Zaida Bravo, who suffers Parkinson's disease and is malnourished, waits for dinner on her dirty matt...

Family members wait outside the prison gate for news from their imprisoned relatives, outside the Tela prison where at least 18 inmates were killed on...

Fans of Brazil's Flamengo soccer team watch a live broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match against England's Liverpool, at the Rocinha...

A woman places flowers on the grave of a person who died during the 1989 U.S. military invasion that ousted Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega, on th...

The Bishop of Chilpancingo, Guerrero state, Salvador Rengel, receives the family members of 43 missing students from the Isidro Burgos rural teachers ...

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Chilean activist groups celebrated the second full month of unprecedented social revolt that has altered the country's political landscape.

The leader of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly said in an interview that he remains focused on trying to win over the military in his campaign to unseat socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, with Venezuela mired in a long economic crunch, burying the dead is becoming an overwhelming financial burden for many poor people, who already struggle to pay for food and shelter.

Guatemalans celebrated St. Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, where a church sits atop a sacred Maya site. People in Mexico City gathered around a giant baby Jesus statue in preparation for Christmas Eve.

In Argentina, former soccer great Diego Maradona met with new President Alberto Fernandez and greeted fans from the balcony where he held up the country's World Cup trophy 30 years earlier.

Forensic workers covered the bodies of passengers who died in bus that crashed with a trailer truck in Guatemala. Family members waited outside a Honduran prison for news of imprisoned relatives after at least 18 inmates were killed during a fight.

A woman placed flowers on the grave of someone who died during the 1989 U.S. military invasion that ousted Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega. Relatives of 43 Mexican students who disappeared five years ago attended a Mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in the capital as they pressed demands for justice.

___

Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.