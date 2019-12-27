Cemetery worker Denny Pereyra rests momentarily while digging graves for children in an area of the municipal cemetery reserved for common graves in M... Cemetery worker Denny Pereyra rests momentarily while digging graves for children in an area of the municipal cemetery reserved for common graves in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 28, 2019. Death has become an overwhelming financial burden for many of Venezuela’s poorest, who already struggle to find dignity in life. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Fernando Gonzalez touches the head of his daughter Anabella as he looks at her body one last time in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2019. Gonzalez sai... Fernando Gonzalez touches the head of his daughter Anabella as he looks at her body one last time in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2019. Gonzalez said doctors told him his 11-month-old died of malnutrition, however, "Sepsis. Central nervous system infection" was written on her death certificate. The father said he was thankful his boss at the cemetery donated his daughter's wake and cremation services, because he didn't have the money for a funeral. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Malnourished Osmery Vargas cries in a hammock as she and her 7-year-old sister Yasmery Vargas wait for their mother to return from begging in the stre... Malnourished Osmery Vargas cries in a hammock as she and her 7-year-old sister Yasmery Vargas wait for their mother to return from begging in the street for money and food, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 25, 2019. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó this year launched a campaign promising to oust President Nicolás Maduro and return the nation to its bygone prosperity, but while the power struggle plays out, millions of Venezuelans remain caught in the middle. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

An oxidized coffin lies next to a grave that was dug up by thieves at "Corazon de Jesus" cemetery, or Heart of Jesus cemetery, in Maracaibo, Venezuela... An oxidized coffin lies next to a grave that was dug up by thieves at "Corazon de Jesus" cemetery, or Heart of Jesus cemetery, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 21, 2019. Thieves often raid graves for valuables, while public cemeteries often go abandoned, overgrown with weeds. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Roberto Parra carries the remains of his son Matias Alejandro alongside his wife Maria Isabel Parra and daughter Alejandra Parra at San Sebastian muni... Roberto Parra carries the remains of his son Matias Alejandro alongside his wife Maria Isabel Parra and daughter Alejandra Parra at San Sebastian municipality cemetery before burying him in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2019. Parra said his 19-day-old boy died after he was born with lung problems at a public hospital, where, after his wife was turned away from the first hospital, was left to deliver alone in a dirty chair before doctors rushed her up the stairs with her baby's head already exposed. Although the baby was born with respiratory problems, they were told to take him home because he could get sicker if they stayed. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Miguel Blanco, who was born with Hydrocephalus, lays in a bed where his brother places a photograph of him when he was a toddler in Maracaibo, Venezue... Miguel Blanco, who was born with Hydrocephalus, lays in a bed where his brother places a photograph of him when he was a toddler in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2019. Blanco, 28, lives with his unemployed mother who can only afford to feed him once a day. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The figure of a human body stains the floor of a morgue inside the municipal cemetery in Cabimas, Venezuela, Nov. 24, 2019. Some overcome the financia... The figure of a human body stains the floor of a morgue inside the municipal cemetery in Cabimas, Venezuela, Nov. 24, 2019. Some overcome the financial burden of a relative's death by renting caskets, turning to amateur morticians, and converting wooden furniture into coffins. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Catholic women hold hands during a procession commemorating the feast day of Our Lady of Chiquinquirá, the patron saint of Zulia state, in downtown Ma... Catholic women hold hands during a procession commemorating the feast day of Our Lady of Chiquinquirá, the patron saint of Zulia state, in downtown Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2019. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó this year launched a campaign promising to oust President Nicolás Maduro and return the nation to its bygone prosperity. While the power struggle plays out, millions of Venezuelans remain caught in the middle. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Children sleep in the street near their mother's food stand where she sells food to people attending an event marking the feast day of Our Lady of Chi... Children sleep in the street near their mother's food stand where she sells food to people attending an event marking the feast day of Our Lady of Chiquinquirá, better know as "Chinita," in downtown Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 17, 2019. For many in Maracaibo, Venezuela's economic crash in the last five years hit especially hard. Once a center of the nation's vast oil wealth, production under two decades of socialist rule has plummeted to a fraction of its high, taking down residents' standard of living. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A man's body lies in a coffin before being cremated at a cemetery Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 23, 2019. The man's family said they cremated him because... A man's body lies in a coffin before being cremated at a cemetery Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 23, 2019. The man's family said they cremated him because it is much cheaper than burial, and took his ashes home. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Carmen Garcia paddles a raft as she and her long-time boyfriend Juan Carlos Pirela start collecting their fish nets in hopes of a catch for food to ea... Carmen Garcia paddles a raft as she and her long-time boyfriend Juan Carlos Pirela start collecting their fish nets in hopes of a catch for food to eat in Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Venezuela, Nov. 25 2019. For many in Maracaibo, Venezuela's economic crash in the last five years hit especially hard. Once a center of the nation's vast oil wealth, production under two decades of socialist rule has plummeted to a fraction of its high, taking down residents' standard of living. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Cemetery workers lift a corpse from a coffin to a metal plate as they prepare the body for cremation at a cemetery in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2... Cemetery workers lift a corpse from a coffin to a metal plate as they prepare the body for cremation at a cemetery in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 27, 2019. Some overcome the financial burden of a relative's death by renting caskets, a cheaper option than buying one. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A lone shoe sits on a display table at a store that was unable to reopen after the mall where it is located was looted during nation-wide blackouts in... A lone shoe sits on a display table at a store that was unable to reopen after the mall where it is located was looted during nation-wide blackouts in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 21, 2019. For many in Maracaibo, Venezuela's economic crash in the last five years hit especially hard. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Jose Calderon lifts his shorts to show tubes that are part of his prostrate treatment in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 20, 2019. The 86-year-old said the... Jose Calderon lifts his shorts to show tubes that are part of his prostrate treatment in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 20, 2019. The 86-year-old said the tubes should be changed monthly, but he's only been able to afford for them to be replaced twice this year. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Cemetery worker Roberto Jesus Sangroni, known by his friends as "Makuka," covers the body of Nerio Jesus Garcia with lime,... EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Cemetery worker Roberto Jesus Sangroni, known by his friends as "Makuka," covers the body of Nerio Jesus Garcia with lime, moments after his autopsy to help reduce the smell, two days after his death as he prepares the body for a wake burial at the municipal cemetery in Cabimas, Venezuela, Nov. 30, 2019. Garcia's mother found his corpse with a gun shot between his eyes on the bank of Maracaibo Lake following a phone call from a prisoner that her son had escaped from jail. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Nolberto Ortega, president of the Council of Communal Residences Villa de Dios, poses for a portrait from behind the window of his apartment, which th... Nolberto Ortega, president of the Council of Communal Residences Villa de Dios, poses for a portrait from behind the window of his apartment, which the government gave him as part of a program coined Mission Housing and features the eyes of former President Hugo Chavez in Cabimas, near Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 26, 2019. For many in Maracaibo, Venezuela's economic crash in the last five years hit especially hard. Once a center of the nation's vast oil wealth, production under two decades of socialist rule has plummeted to a fraction of its high, taking down with it residents' standard of living. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Community activist Carolina Leal uses a cell phone to light up the work area for Roberto Molero as he prepares the body of Teresa Jimenez, 91, after s... Community activist Carolina Leal uses a cell phone to light up the work area for Roberto Molero as he prepares the body of Teresa Jimenez, 91, after she died of natural causes in her home in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 17, 2019. Molero embalms bodies with no training other than seeing it done during a decade that he work as a driver at a funeral home, while Leal assumes the role of funeral director in her poor and often violent Maracaibo neighborhood, hoping to rid families of unnecessary misery she's seen too many times. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

An image of the Virgin Mary hangs from a brick wall next to the room where the corpse of Teresa Jimenez is prepared following her death from natural c... An image of the Virgin Mary hangs from a brick wall next to the room where the corpse of Teresa Jimenez is prepared following her death from natural causes at the age of 91 in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 17, 2019. The cost of transporting a body, buying a casket and burial plot for a funeral can run into the hundreds of dollars, or more, while most earn the minimum wage of roughly $3 a month as hyperinflation devours pay. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Zaida Bravo, who suffers Parkinson's disease and is malnourished, waits for dinner on her dirty mattress in her one room living quarters in Maracaibo,... Zaida Bravo, who suffers Parkinson's disease and is malnourished, waits for dinner on her dirty mattress in her one room living quarters in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 28, 2019. The 48-year-old's sister Ana Bravo brings her food when she can, but for the last four years the older sister has had trouble affording even rice or cornmeal. “We can't find her medicine or even know how to help her, so we're letting what happens happen,” Ana Bravo, 57, said. “Sometimes, I'm afraid to go inside and find her dead.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Sergio Morales, right, and Joelvis Cantillo, build a simple coffin at their furniture workshop in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 20, 2019. Two years ago t... Sergio Morales, right, and Joelvis Cantillo, build a simple coffin at their furniture workshop in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 20, 2019. Two years ago the carpenters started building coffins for less than $100 instead of furniture due to the high demand for cheaper coffins. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Crosses mark graves amid overgrown grass at Corazon de Jesus cemetery in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 21, 2019. Thieves often raid graves for valuables,... Crosses mark graves amid overgrown grass at Corazon de Jesus cemetery in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 21, 2019. Thieves often raid graves for valuables, while public cemeteries often go abandoned, overgrown with weeds. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

MARACAIBO, Venezuela (AP) — The last time anybody in Nerio García’s family heard his voice was on a crackly call from jail outside Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second city. He called from a borrowed cellphone, pleading to his brother for help.

“Tell Mother to bring me some food,” García, 29, said in the 2 a.m. call, relatives later recounted.

Another call from a fellow inmate said García had stolen a gun and escaped, drawing his mother, Juana Castillo, to the overcrowded jail in Cabimas. She was desperate for answers, but was instead told to go looking on the shoreline of nearby Lake Maracaibo. There, she found him shot between the eyes and floating in the water.

“I'm desperate,” Castillo told The Associated Press, while with her son's body at a morgue near the jail. “I want to take my son home to bury him near me.”

While the family may never know the truth of his death, the grisly discovery set the grief-stricken mother on a scramble to rescue her son's body from the water and to find enough money to bury him.

Death has become an overwhelming financial burden for many of Venezuela’s poorest, who already struggle to find dignity in life. They scrape together food and shelter needed to get through each day, and a relative's death can become the breaking point.

The cost of transporting a body and buying a casket and burial plot for a funeral can run into the hundreds of dollars, or more. In Venezuela, most earn the minimum wage of roughly $3 a month as hyperinflation devours pay.

Some overcome the financial burden of a relative's death by renting caskets, a cheaper option than buying. Others turn to amateur morticians, who embalm bodies at home and convert wooden furniture into coffins.

For many in Maracaibo, Venezuela's economic crash in the last five years hit especially hard. Once a center of the nation's vast oil wealth, production under two decades of socialist rule has plummeted to a fraction of its high, taking down residents' standard of living.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó this year launched a campaign promising to oust President Nicolás Maduro and return the nation to its bygone prosperity. While the power struggle plays out, millions of Venezuelans remain caught in the middle. The poor and wealthy alike in Maracaibo live with rationed electricity, and despite the region's abundant oil, they often wait in line for days to gas up their cars.

Among life's struggles, too often comes the need to provide a relative with a funeral.

Community activist Carolina Leal has assumed the role of funeral director in her poor and often violent Maracaibo neighborhood of Altos de Milagro Norte, hoping to rid families of unnecessary misery she has seen too many times.

Leal said police only enter when they are coming to mete out deadly street justice, while too many others die from long, agonizing illnesses such as AIDS and tuberculosis. She has also witnessed deaths from malnutrition and poisoning from people eating garbage in the street.

“This slum here has turned into a living hell,” Leal said. “Some bodies were decomposing at home because officials we asked didn’t help. It’s infuriating.”

Leal has formed a team with two other neighbors who employ their unique skills to bring dignity to the dead. One busy month recently, Leal said she oversaw 12 funerals.

Upon learning of a death, carpenter Arturo Vielma visits the mourning family´s home, asking what wooden furniture, like a table or standalone closet, they can spare for him to build a casket.

Roberto Molero next comes to embalm the body with no training other than seeing it done during a decade that he worked as a driver at a funeral home. This gives families time to mourn and come up with money while they make funeral arrangements before the body decomposes.

Molero's kit includes a sewing needle and thread to stitch together faces of those killed in violent clashes with police. He charges the equivalent of $5.

“Not everyone can pay that, so some I've let go for free,” Molero said. “What are you going to do if we grew up together?”

Leal’s contribution stems from her former role as a socialist party enforcer. She says she has abandoned a violent past, but isn't shy about cajoling officials at the mayor’s office to provide a burial place. Once, she pressed her point by bringing a coffin to city hall until officials found a grave site.

Venezuela's crisis has reshaped the funeral industry.

Funeral homes in Maracaibo said that in the last two years they have started renting caskets to families for $50. The family returns the casket and sends their loved one's body to be cremated, making it dramatically cheaper than buying a coffin for $100 to $300.

Furniture maker Sergio Morales for years crafted tables, chairs, bed frames and night dressers, but as Venezuela's crisis deepened, he began using the same wood, nails and glue to build simple wooden caskets for less than $100. They are on display outside on the street.

The indignities of death don't quickly end. Thieves often raid graves for valuables, while public cemeteries often go abandoned, overgrown with weeds.

When families cannot afford headstones for loved ones at the Maracaibo public cemetery, each rain storm erases any sign of a fresh grave, making it impossible for them to find their loved one's plot when they return.

García's mother described how she put aside an urge to find justice for her son's death and focused rather on how she would rescue his body and bury it. With help at the lake shore, they tied him to a tree so he didn't drift away, and next told police, who pulled the body from the water and delivered it to the morgue. The autopsy showed he was shot in the head and also in the back.

García had been jailed for two years following a family feud and was expected to go free just days after being shot in the jail, his attorney said. Instead, his mother and siblings set out borrowing money from neighbors to cover the funeral expenses.

They finally brought him home to a poor Maracaibo neighborhood, where the family lives in a half-built shack made of cinder blocks. It's only partially covered by a roof and lacks glass for the windows.

They mourned over the casket, placing a plastic bottle on the ground, scrawled with the word “donations.” Incense burned to mask the smell, and his sisters took turns shooing away flies drawn to the decomposing body.

At the cemetery, they lowered the casket into a donated burial plot. His mother, shaky on her legs, stepped to the grave and placed inside three small loaves of bread and a malt drink.

She said this was her way of feeding her son, satisfying the hunger he had cried about in his final call home hours before his death.

___

Scott Smith on Twitter: @ScottSmithAP