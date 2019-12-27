TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped to 12 degrees Celsius on Friday (Dec. 27) under the influence of a continental cold air mass, with a cold surge advisory being issued for Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties in the early morning.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the lowest temperature recorded early Friday morning was 12.3 degrees in New Taipei's Shimen District. Meanwhile, Hsinchu's Baoshan Township recorded 13 degrees.

On Friday morning, lows of 13 to 15 degrees were recorded in northern Taiwan, 15 to 16 degrees in central Taiwan, 17 degrees in the southern region, and 16 to 18 degrees in the eastern part of the country. The offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu each saw the mercury drop to 11 degrees.

The cold air mass is expected to retreat on Saturday to be followed by warm and humid air with sunny and partly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures on Saturday will bounce back to 21 to 23 degrees in northern Taiwan, 25 to 26 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, 27 degrees in Pingtung, and 23 degrees in the eastern counties of Yilan, Hualian, and Taitung.

Day and nighttime temperatures could vary by as much as 10 degrees in central and southern Taiwan on Saturday, the CWB said.

The moist air is expected to bring rain across the island from Saturday evening through Sunday.