Cotizaciones del algodón en Nueva York

NUEVA YORK (AP) — Cotizaciones a futuro del Algodón No. 2 en el New York Cotton Exchange hoy 26/12/2019:
Por 50,000 libras, en centavos la libra
† Aper Máx Mín Cierre Cambio.
†Mar 68.70 69.34 68.46 68.70 Igual
†May 69.85 70.47 69.61 69.85 Alza .02
†Jul 70.55 71.08 70.31 70.58 Alza .05
†Ago 69.94 Baja .21
†Oct 70.36 Baja .07
†Oct 69.94 Baja .21
†Dic 70.11 70.26 69.77 69.94 Baja .21
†Dic 70.33 Baja .10
†Mar 70.51 70.51 70.33 70.33 Baja .10
†May 70.28 70.28 70.10 70.10 Baja .10
†Jul 70.00 70.00 69.86 69.86 Baja .14
†Ago 68.76 Baja .12
†Oct 69.39 Baja .13
†Oct 68.76 Baja .12
†Dic 68.90 68.90 68.76 68.76 Baja .12
†Dic 67.16 Baja .10
†Mar 67.16 Baja .10
†May 67.02 Baja .14
†Jul 66.92 Baja .14
†Oct 66.72 Baja .14