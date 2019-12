Russia's Nikita Rtishev, right, challenges Czech Republic's Adam Raska, left, during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds match between Czech Republic and Russia... Russia's Nikita Rtishev, right, challenges Czech Republic's Adam Raska, left, during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds match between Czech Republic and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the June NHL draft, added three assists.

Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

In the other Group B game, the host Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3.

Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist for the Czech Republic. Simon Kubicek, Jan Mysak and Matej Blumel also scored and Lukas Dostal made 33 saves. Yego Zamula scored twice for Russia.

In Group A in Trinec, Sweden beat Finland 3-2 in overtime and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-3.

Alexander Holtz scored in overtime for Sweden after Nils Hoglander had a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in regulation. Samuel Fagemo also scored, and Hugo Alnefelt made 23 saves.

Patrik Puistola and Kristian Tanus scored for Finalnd, and Justus Annunen made 45 saves.

Matthew Verboon scored twice for Switzerland.