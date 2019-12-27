WASHINGTON (3-12) at DALLAS (7-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 6-9; Cowboys 8-7

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 72-45-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys 31, Redskins 21, Sept. 15

LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Giants 41-35, OT; Cowboys lost to Eagles 17-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 30, Cowboys No. 15

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (32).

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (29), PASS (14).

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (8), PASS (2).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dallas can still make playoffs despite loss to Philadelphia with NFC East lead on line. Cowboys qualify if they win and Eagles lose to Giants. ... Cowboys have won eight of past 10 against Redskins. ... Three wins would be Washington’s fewest since 2013. ... Veteran QB Case Keenum expected to make first start since sustaining concussion Oct. 24 at Minnesota. ... Keenum relieved injured rookie Dwayne Haskins in second half last week, led Redskins on 99-yard tying drive. ... Haskins was ruled out of season finale with sprained left ankle. ... RB Adrian Peterson needs 180 yards rushing for ninth career 1,000-yard season. ... Rookie WR Terry McLaurin needs 81 yards receiving for 1,000. ... Geron Christian could start at right tackle in place of injured Morgan Moses. ... Redskins defense ranks last in NFL on third downs. ... LB Cole Holcomb needs five tackles to join Zach Thomas and Chris Cash as only players drafted 150th or later with 100-plus in rookie season. ... Veteran CB Josh Norman played zero snaps in overtime loss to Giants. ... WR/KR Steven Sims needs 1 yard to become fourth rookie in franchise history with 800 kickoff return yards. ... Pro Bowl P Tress Way has pinned opponents inside 20-yard line 29 times this season. ... Cowboys are 4-8 with pair of three-game losing streaks since 3-0 start fueled Super Bowl talk in season of high expectations. ... Dallas is 7-0 when leading at halftime, 0-8 when trailing at break. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs 305 yards passing to break Tony Romo's franchise season record of 4,903 in 2012. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott fourth in NFL with 1,235 yards rushing, on verge of playing full season without winning rushing title for first time. ... Elliott held under 100 yards in nine games; previous high of sub-100 games was eight. ... Cowboys have two 1,000-yard receivers (Amari Cooper, 1,097; Michael Gallup, 1,009) for first time since Dez Bryant, Jason Witten in 2012. ... Cooper has 22 catches, 249 yards, one TD in past six games after 53 catches, 848 yards, seven TDs in first nine games. ... Witten needs one TD catch to tie Bryant's franchise career record of 73. Witten finishing club-record 16th season after spending year in retirement as broadcaster. ... Cowboys lost second starting LG this season when Xavier Su'a-Filo broke left ankle against Eagles. Joe Looney replaced him during game. ... Second-year LB Leighton Vander Esch set for surgery for neck injury, won't play again this season after making Pro Bowl as rookie. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence has just five sacks after consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks led to richest contract in franchise history ($21 million per year, or $105 million over five years) during offseason. ... Fantasy tip: Cooper's first 100-yard game with Cowboys after midseason trade last season came against Redskins (eight catches, 180 yards, two touchdowns).

