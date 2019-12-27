  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/27 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2405 Down 38
Mar 2411 Down 39
Mar 2431 2441 2397 2405 Down 38
May 2440 2449 2405 2411 Down 39
Jul 2442 2447 2401 2408 Down 42
Sep 2433 2433 2388 2394 Down 42
Dec 2378 2378 2348 2354 Down 41
Mar 2344 2344 2317 2321 Down 40
May 2339 2339 2315 2315 Down 40
Jul 2306 Down 40
Sep 2296 Down 40