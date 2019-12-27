New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|13.44
|Up
|.07
|Feb
|13.37
|13.53
|13.36
|13.44
|Up
|.07
|Mar
|13.54
|Up
|.07
|Apr
|13.47
|13.61
|13.46
|13.54
|Up
|.07
|Jun
|13.58
|13.71
|13.57
|13.65
|Up
|.07
|Sep
|13.80
|13.91
|13.78
|13.87
|Up
|.09
|Dec
|14.34
|Up
|.08
|Feb
|14.28
|14.38
|14.28
|14.34
|Up
|.08
|Apr
|14.21
|14.25
|14.21
|14.21
|Up
|.07
|Jun
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|Up
|.07
|Sep
|14.10
|Up
|.06
|Dec
|14.46
|Up
|.06
|Feb
|14.46
|Up
|.06
|Apr
|14.37
|Up
|.06
|Jun
|14.28
|Up
|.06
|Sep
|14.34
|Up
|.05