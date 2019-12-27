  1. Home
BC-US--Sugar, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/27 04:18

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 13.44 Up .07
Feb 13.37 13.53 13.36 13.44 Up .07
Mar 13.54 Up .07
Apr 13.47 13.61 13.46 13.54 Up .07
Jun 13.58 13.71 13.57 13.65 Up .07
Sep 13.80 13.91 13.78 13.87 Up .09
Dec 14.34 Up .08
Feb 14.28 14.38 14.28 14.34 Up .08
Apr 14.21 14.25 14.21 14.21 Up .07
Jun 14.10 14.10 14.10 14.10 Up .07
Sep 14.10 Up .06
Dec 14.46 Up .06
Feb 14.46 Up .06
Apr 14.37 Up .06
Jun 14.28 Up .06
Sep 14.34 Up .05