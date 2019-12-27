Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against New... Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, center, and Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer... Manchester United's Anthony Martial, center, and Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammate Fred during their English Premier Leagu... Manchester United's Anthony Martial, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammate Fred during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial's double helped Manchester United come from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 in the English Premier League on Thursday.

United was stunned when Matty Longstaff netted the opener for Newcastle.

Martial equalized in the 24th minute. Mason Greenwood's strike and Marcus Rashford's header sent United into the lead before halftime and Martial sealed the victory six minutes after the break.

United rose to seventh place, while Newcastle is 10th in the standings.

