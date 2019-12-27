Add 2020 Sports Calendar

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/12/27 03:48

___

MAY

1 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany

2 — horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Louisville, Kentucky

3 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain

3 — auto racing, F1, Netherlands Grand Prix, Zandvoort

3-10 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open

5-6 — football, Champions League semifinals second leg, Europe

7-10 — golf, US PGA Tour, Byron Nelson, Dallas

8-24 — ice hockey, world championships, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland

9 — auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis

9 — football, Scottish Cup final, tbd

9-10 — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes, Cascais, Portugal

9-31 — cycling, Giro d'Italia

10 — auto racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

10-17 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rome

13 — football, Italian Cup final, tbd, Italy

14-17 — golf, US LPGA Tour, US Women's Championship, Belleair, Florida

14-17 — golf, US PGA Tour, US PGA Championship, San Francisco

14-17 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Windsor, Ontario

16 — horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Baltimore

16 — athletics, Diamond League, Shanghai Golden Grand Prix, China

16-17 — triathlon, world series, Yokohama, Japan

17 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France

17-23 — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open, Switzerland

17-23 — tennis, ATP, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France

17-24 — badminton, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Aarhus, Denmark

18-23 — tennis, WTA, Nürnberg Open, Germany

18-23 — tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg, France

21-24 — golf, European Tour, Made in Denmark, Farso

21-24 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia

21-24 — golf, US PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

21-24 — canoe-kayak, canoe sprint Olympic quailfier, Duisburg, Germany

23 — football, FA Cup final, London

23 — football, German Cup final, Berlin

23-24 — rugby, world sevens series, London

24 — auto racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

24 — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500

24 — athletics, Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden

24-June 7 — tennis, French Open

25-31 — modern pentathlon, world championships, Xiamen, China

26-31 — cycling, UCI BMX world Championships, Houston

27 — football, Europa League final, Gdansk, Poland

28 — athletics, Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome

28-31 — golf, European Tour, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland

28-31 — golf, US PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

29-31 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Singapore

29-31 — golf, US LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey

30 — football, Champions League final, Istanbul

30 — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix Race 1, Belle Isle Park, Michigan

30-31 — swimming, FINA Olympic Games qualification regatta, Fukuoka, Japan

30-31 — rugby, world sevens series, Paris

31 — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix Race 2, Belle Isle Park, Michigan

31 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy

31 — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco

31-June 7 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Criterium du Dauphine Libere, France

JUNE

3 — rugby league, State of Origin I, Adelaide, Australia

4 — basketball, NBA Finals start date

4-7 — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio

4-7 — golf, U.S. Women's Open, Houston

4-7 — golf, European Tour, rophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco

4-8 — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 1st test, London

5-7 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

6 — horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Elmont, New York

6 — auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas

6 — horse racing, English Derby, Epsom

6-7 — triathlon, world series, Leeds, England

6-14 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland

7 — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Oregon

7 — auto racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

7 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain

8-14 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands

8-14 — tennis, ATP, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany

8-14 — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England

9-14 — water polo, women's FINA Super Final, tbd

9-19 — shooting, ISSF running target world championships, Chateauroux, France

11 — athletics, Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway

11-14 — golf, US PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario

11-14 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Grand Rapids, Michigan

11-14 — golf, European Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden

12-July 12 — football, European Championship, various sites

12-July 12 — football, Copa America, Argentina, Colombia

12-14 — golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales

12-16 — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 2nd test, Birmingham

13 — athletics, Diamond League, Paris

13-14 — auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France

14 — auto racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

15-21 — tennis, ATP, Fever-Tree Championships, London

15-21 — tennis, ATP, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany

15-21 — tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin

15-21 — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England

17-20 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo

18-21 — golf, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, New York

19-21 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Arkansas

20 — rugby, Super Rugby final, tbd

21 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany

21 — auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

21 — rugby league, State of Origin II, Sydney

21-28 — tennis, ATP, Mallorca Championships, Spain

22-27 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England

22-28 — tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg Open, Germany

22-28 — archery, final Olympic qualifying tournament, World Cup, Berlin

23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Victoria, British Columbia

23-28 — water polo, men's FINA Super Final, tbd

23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Split, Croatia

23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania

23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia

25-28 — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut

25-28 — golf, US LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

25-28 — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open, Munich

25-29 — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 3rd test, London

26 — horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland

26-28 — cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany

27 — auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Virginia

27-28 — triathlon, world series, Montreal

27-July 19 — cycling, Tour de France

28 — auto racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Var

28 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands

29-July 12 — tennis, Wimbledon, London

JULY

1-5 — rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England

2 — cricket, Ireland vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Belfast

2-5 — golf, European Tour, Open de France, tbd

2-5 — golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tennessee

2-5 — golf, US PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nevada

3 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 1st T20, Chester-le-Street

3-5 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Bolzano, Italy

4 — cricket, Netherlands vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI, Amstelveen

4 — rugby, New Zealand vs. Wales, 1st test, Auckland

4 — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 1st test, Brisbane

4 — rugby, Japan vs. England, 1st test, Oita

4 — rugby, South Africa vs. Scotland, 1st test, tbd

4-5 — athletics, Diamond League, Muller Anniversary Games, London

5 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 2nd T20, Manchester

5 — auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

5-11 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland

7 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 3rd T20, Leeds

7 — cricket, Netherlands vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Amstelveen

8 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI, North Sound, Antigua

8 — rugby league, State of Origin III, Brisbane

9 — cricket, Netherlands vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Amstelveen

9-12 — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland

9-12 — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois

9-12 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

10 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI, North Sound, Antigua

10 — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis, Monte Carlo

11 — rugby, New Zealand vs. Wales, 2nd test, Wellington

11 — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 2nd test, Sydney

11 — rugby, Japan vs. England, 2nd test, Kobe

11 — rugby, South Africa vs. Scotland, 2nd test, tbd

11 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 1st ODI, London

11-12 — diving, FINA high diving World Cup, Kazan, Russia

11-12 — triathlon, world series, Hamburg, Germany

12 — cricket, Ireland vs. Pakistan, 1st T20, Dublin

12 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Kymenlaakso, Finland

12 — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto

12-19 — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open, Newport, Rhode Island

13 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Roseau, Dominica

13-19 — tennis, ATP, European Open, Hamburg, Germany

13-19 — tennis, ATP, Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden

13-19 — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open

13-19 — tennis, WTA, Ladies Open Lausanne, Switzerland

14 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 2nd ODI, Southampton

14 — cricket, Ireland vs. Pakistan, 2nd T20, Dublin

14 — baseball, Major League Baseball, All-Star game, Los Angeles

15 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 1st T20, Roseau, Dominica

15-18 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Michigan

16 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 3rd ODI, Bristol, England

16-19 — golf, British Open, Sandwich, England

16-19 — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Kentucky

17-18 — tennis, Davis Cup Group II, various sites

18 — rugby, New Zealand vs. Scotland, Dunedin

18 — rugby, South Africa vs. Georgia, tbd

18 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20, Providence, Guyana

18 — auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa

19 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20, Providence, Guyana

19 — auto racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

20-25 — tennis, WTA, Palermo Ladies Open, Italy

20-26 — tennis, ATP, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico

20-26 — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open, Gstaad

20-26 — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open, Umag

20-26 — tennis, WTA, Baltic Open, Jurmala, Latvia

23-26 — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota

23-26 — golf, US LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

23-27 — cricket, West Indies vs. South Africa, 1st test, Port of Spain, Trinidad

24-Aug. 9 — Olympics, Tokyo

25 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain

27-Aug. 2 — tennis, ATP, BB&T Atlanta Open

27-Aug. 2 — tennis, ATP, Generali Open, Kitzbühel, Austria

30-Aug. 2 — golf, European Tour, British Masters, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

30-Aug. 3 — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 1st test, London

31-Aug. 4 — cricket, West Indies vs. South Africa, 2nd test, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

