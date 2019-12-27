Add 2020 Sports Calendar

___
|MAY
1 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Eschborn-Frankfurt, Germany
2 — horse racing, Kentucky Derby, Louisville, Kentucky
3 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Jerez, Spain
3 — auto racing, F1, Netherlands Grand Prix, Zandvoort
3-10 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Madrid Open
5-6 — football, Champions League semifinals second leg, Europe
7-10 — golf, US PGA Tour, Byron Nelson, Dallas
8-24 — ice hockey, world championships, Zurich and Lausanne, Switzerland
9 — auto racing, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Indianapolis
9 — football, Scottish Cup final, tbd
9-10 — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes, Cascais, Portugal
9-31 — cycling, Giro d'Italia
10 — auto racing, F1, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
10-17 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rome
13 — football, Italian Cup final, tbd, Italy
14-17 — golf, US LPGA Tour, US Women's Championship, Belleair, Florida
14-17 — golf, US PGA Tour, US PGA Championship, San Francisco
14-17 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Windsor, Ontario
16 — horse racing, Preakness Stakes, Baltimore
16 — athletics, Diamond League, Shanghai Golden Grand Prix, China
16-17 — triathlon, world series, Yokohama, Japan
17 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Le Mans, France
17-23 — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open, Switzerland
17-23 — tennis, ATP, Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France
17-24 — badminton, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, Aarhus, Denmark
18-23 — tennis, WTA, Nürnberg Open, Germany
18-23 — tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg, France
21-24 — golf, European Tour, Made in Denmark, Farso
21-24 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia
21-24 — golf, US PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
21-24 — canoe-kayak, canoe sprint Olympic quailfier, Duisburg, Germany
23 — football, FA Cup final, London
23 — football, German Cup final, Berlin
23-24 — rugby, world sevens series, London
24 — auto racing, F1, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
24 — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500
24 — athletics, Diamond League, Bauhaus-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden
24-June 7 — tennis, French Open
25-31 — modern pentathlon, world championships, Xiamen, China
26-31 — cycling, UCI BMX world Championships, Houston
27 — football, Europa League final, Gdansk, Poland
28 — athletics, Diamond League, Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Rome
28-31 — golf, European Tour, Irish Open, Thomastown, Ireland
28-31 — golf, US PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
29-31 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Singapore
29-31 — golf, US LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, New Jersey
30 — football, Champions League final, Istanbul
30 — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix Race 1, Belle Isle Park, Michigan
30-31 — swimming, FINA Olympic Games qualification regatta, Fukuoka, Japan
30-31 — rugby, world sevens series, Paris
31 — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit Grand Prix Race 2, Belle Isle Park, Michigan
31 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Mugello, Italy
31 — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI, Rabat, Morocco
31-June 7 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Criterium du Dauphine Libere, France
|JUNE
3 — rugby league, State of Origin I, Adelaide, Australia
4 — basketball, NBA Finals start date
4-7 — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio
4-7 — golf, U.S. Women's Open, Houston
4-7 — golf, European Tour, rophee Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco
4-8 — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 1st test, London
5-7 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6 — horse racing, Belmont Stakes, Elmont, New York
6 — auto racing, IndyCar, Texas Indy 600, Fort Worth, Texas
6 — horse racing, English Derby, Epsom
6-7 — triathlon, world series, Leeds, England
6-14 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Switzerland
7 — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Oregon
7 — auto racing, F1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
7 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Catalunya, Spain
8-14 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Libema Open, Den Bosch, Netherlands
8-14 — tennis, ATP, MercedesCup, Stuttgart, Germany
8-14 — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Open, Nottingham, England
9-14 — water polo, women's FINA Super Final, tbd
9-19 — shooting, ISSF running target world championships, Chateauroux, France
11 — athletics, Diamond League, Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway
11-14 — golf, US PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Etobicoke, Ontario
11-14 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Grand Rapids, Michigan
11-14 — golf, European Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm, Sweden
12-July 12 — football, European Championship, various sites
12-July 12 — football, Copa America, Argentina, Colombia
12-14 — golf, Curtis Cup, Caernarvonshire, Wales
12-16 — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 2nd test, Birmingham
13 — athletics, Diamond League, Paris
13-14 — auto racing, Le Mans 24 Hours, Le Mans, France
14 — auto racing, F1, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
15-21 — tennis, ATP, Fever-Tree Championships, London
15-21 — tennis, ATP, Noventi Open, Halle, Germany
15-21 — tennis, WTA, Grass Court Championships, Berlin
15-21 — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic, Birmingham, England
17-20 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Cairo
18-21 — golf, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, New York
19-21 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Rogers, Arkansas
20 — rugby, Super Rugby final, tbd
21 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Sachsenring, Germany
21 — auto racing, IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
21 — rugby league, State of Origin II, Sydney
21-28 — tennis, ATP, Mallorca Championships, Spain
22-27 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Nature Valley International, Eastbourne, England
22-28 — tennis, WTA, Bad Homburg Open, Germany
22-28 — archery, final Olympic qualifying tournament, World Cup, Berlin
23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Victoria, British Columbia
23-28 — water polo, men's FINA Super Final, tbd
23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Split, Croatia
23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Kaunas, Lithuania
23-28 — basketball, men's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, Belgrade, Serbia
25-28 — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut
25-28 — golf, US LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
25-28 — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open, Munich
25-29 — cricket, England vs. West Indies, 3rd test, London
26 — horse racing, Irish Derby, Curragh, Ireland
26-28 — cycling, UCI Mountain Bike XCO World Championships, Albstadt, Germany
27 — auto racing, IndyCar, Richmond, Virginia
27-28 — triathlon, world series, Montreal
27-July 19 — cycling, Tour de France
28 — auto racing, F1, French Grand Prix, Var
28 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Assen, Netherlands
29-July 12 — tennis, Wimbledon, London
|JULY
1-5 — rowing, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley-on-Thames, England
2 — cricket, Ireland vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Belfast
2-5 — golf, European Tour, Open de France, tbd
2-5 — golf, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tennessee
2-5 — golf, US PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Reno, Nevada
3 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 1st T20, Chester-le-Street
3-5 — diving, FINA Grand Prix, Bolzano, Italy
4 — cricket, Netherlands vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI, Amstelveen
4 — rugby, New Zealand vs. Wales, 1st test, Auckland
4 — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 1st test, Brisbane
4 — rugby, Japan vs. England, 1st test, Oita
4 — rugby, South Africa vs. Scotland, 1st test, tbd
4-5 — athletics, Diamond League, Muller Anniversary Games, London
5 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 2nd T20, Manchester
5 — auto racing, F1, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
5-11 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland
7 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 3rd T20, Leeds
7 — cricket, Netherlands vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Amstelveen
8 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI, North Sound, Antigua
8 — rugby league, State of Origin III, Brisbane
9 — cricket, Netherlands vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Amstelveen
9-12 — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
9-12 — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois
9-12 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio
10 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI, North Sound, Antigua
10 — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis, Monte Carlo
11 — rugby, New Zealand vs. Wales, 2nd test, Wellington
11 — rugby, Australia vs. Ireland, 2nd test, Sydney
11 — rugby, Japan vs. England, 2nd test, Kobe
11 — rugby, South Africa vs. Scotland, 2nd test, tbd
11 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 1st ODI, London
11-12 — diving, FINA high diving World Cup, Kazan, Russia
11-12 — triathlon, world series, Hamburg, Germany
12 — cricket, Ireland vs. Pakistan, 1st T20, Dublin
12 — motorcycle, MotoGP, Kymenlaakso, Finland
12 — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto
12-19 — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open, Newport, Rhode Island
13 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Roseau, Dominica
13-19 — tennis, ATP, European Open, Hamburg, Germany
13-19 — tennis, ATP, Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden
13-19 — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open
13-19 — tennis, WTA, Ladies Open Lausanne, Switzerland
14 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 2nd ODI, Southampton
14 — cricket, Ireland vs. Pakistan, 2nd T20, Dublin
14 — baseball, Major League Baseball, All-Star game, Los Angeles
15 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 1st T20, Roseau, Dominica
15-18 — golf, US LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Michigan
16 — cricket, England vs. Australia, 3rd ODI, Bristol, England
16-19 — golf, British Open, Sandwich, England
16-19 — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Kentucky
17-18 — tennis, Davis Cup Group II, various sites
18 — rugby, New Zealand vs. Scotland, Dunedin
18 — rugby, South Africa vs. Georgia, tbd
18 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 2nd T20, Providence, Guyana
18 — auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa
19 — cricket, West Indies vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20, Providence, Guyana
19 — auto racing, F1, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England
20-25 — tennis, WTA, Palermo Ladies Open, Italy
20-26 — tennis, ATP, Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico
20-26 — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open, Gstaad
20-26 — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open, Umag
20-26 — tennis, WTA, Baltic Open, Jurmala, Latvia
23-26 — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota
23-26 — golf, US LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
23-27 — cricket, West Indies vs. South Africa, 1st test, Port of Spain, Trinidad
24-Aug. 9 — Olympics, Tokyo
25 — cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic, Spain
27-Aug. 2 — tennis, ATP, BB&T Atlanta Open
27-Aug. 2 — tennis, ATP, Generali Open, Kitzbühel, Austria
30-Aug. 2 — golf, European Tour, British Masters, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
30-Aug. 3 — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 1st test, London
31-Aug. 4 — cricket, West Indies vs. South Africa, 2nd test, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
