SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster produced one of the saves of the season as his team's revival continued with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Thursday.

Foster kept his team in the match with a superb stop from point-blank range to deny John Fleck just after the hour at Bramall Lane.

Lys Mousset traded passes with David McGoldrick before delivering a pinpoint cross into the area for Fleck, who connected with the ball sweetly. It seemed a certain goal, but Foster somehow clawed the shot away from on his line to keep the score at 1-1.

It remained that way and the points were shared after Oliver Norwood's penalty cancelled out Gerard Deulofeu's opener for Watford, which climbed off the bottom of the table with the point in South Yorkshire.

