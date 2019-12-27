Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammate Brent Seabrook (7) on the bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL ... Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammate Brent Seabrook (7) on the bench after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgeries on Friday.

The 34-year-old Seabrook also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February. He is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.

The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, freeing up significant space under the salary cap.

Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week's 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.

De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.

Seabrook has been a steady presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He was a healthy scratch for Chicago's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Dec. 18. The Blackhawks then announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation.

