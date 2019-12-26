Packers-Lions Preview Capsule

GREEN BAY (12-3) AT DETROIT (3-11-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE -- Packers by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Packers 10-5, Lions 5-10

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 101-72-7

LAST MEETING — Packers beat Lions 23-22, Oct. 14

LAST WEEK -- Packers beat Vikings 23-10; Lions lost to Broncos 27-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Packers No. 5, Lions No. 31

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (19)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (18)

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (8)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (21), PASS (32)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Green Bay can clinch first-round bye with win. Packers can wrap up home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with win and San Francisco loss. ... Green Bay has only three wins this season by more than 10 points. ... Packers' Aaron Rodgers needs 321 yards passing to become sixth QB in NFL history with eight seasons of at least 4,000. ... Green Bay RB Aaron Jones leads NFL with 16 rushing TDs and 19 total TDs. He needs one TD to tie Ahman Green's single-season team record of 20. ... Packers WR Davante Adams tied career high with 13 receptions in Week 16. ... Green Bay LB Blake Martinez ranks second in NFL with 148 tackles. ... Packers rallied from 22-13 deficit in fourth quarter of previous meeting with Lions. Green Bay won on 23-yard FG by Mason Crosby in final seconds. ... Rodgers has 108.6 rating in nine games at Detroit and is trying for third straight game at Detroit with at least 300 yards passing and three TDs. ... Detroit has lost eight straight games, longest skid for Lions since closing 2012 with eight consecutive losses. Last time Detroit had longer losing streak within one season was when team went 0-16 in 2008. ... Kenny Golladay leads NFL with 11 receiving TDs and can become first Detroit WR to lead league since Calvin Johnson in 2008. ... Lions' Jamal Agnew is only player with TDs on punt return and kickoff return in 2019. He scored on 64-yard punt return last weekend. ... Detroit is 0-7 since losing injured QB Matthew Stafford. ... Lions would finish with second-worst record in NFL with loss and Washington win. ... Fantasy tip: No need to overthink it. Rodgers faces league's lowest-ranked pass defense, and Packers still have plenty to play for.

___

