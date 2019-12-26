All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100 13-1-8 9-6-1 8-4-3 Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122 10-4-4 10-10-0 7-5-1 Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117 8-8-3 10-5-3 4-5-2 Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121 11-7-2 7-6-3 4-5-1 Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119 11-3-3 6-11-4 6-6-1 Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111 10-7-2 8-6-2 11-2-0 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 11-5-1 5-13-3 6-5-2 Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150 5-14-1 4-12-2 3-7-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111 10-3-4 16-4-1 4-3-1 N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91 13-4-2 10-5-1 6-3-1 Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106 13-2-4 8-9-1 7-2-2 Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96 14-4-2 7-7-2 5-2-3 Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102 10-6-0 12-7-2 2-6-1 Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106 11-8-1 6-6-5 7-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118 9-8-2 8-7-2 6-3-0 New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128 5-8-5 7-11-0 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99 12-4-3 12-4-3 8-1-1 Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103 10-5-2 13-6-1 6-6-0 Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107 10-8-1 11-6-1 6-3-1 Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97 12-6-2 8-8-2 7-4-2 Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116 10-6-4 8-6-2 5-4-0 Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126 10-2-3 8-13-2 2-8-1 Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125 8-9-3 7-8-3 5-6-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99 8-9-1 13-5-3 7-3-3 Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118 10-7-3 10-7-3 9-3-2 Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124 9-7-3 11-9-1 8-4-1 Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116 10-5-3 9-10-2 5-5-1 Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115 11-5-3 8-10-1 6-5-1 Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114 9-7-2 6-11-2 4-5-1 San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133 10-11-0 6-9-2 8-7-0 Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124 10-7-1 5-13-3 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.