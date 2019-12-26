  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/26 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100
Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122
Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117
Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121
Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119
Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111
Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123
Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111
N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91
Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106
Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96
Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102
Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106
N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118
New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99
Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103
Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107
Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97
Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116
Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126
Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99
Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118
Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124
Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116
Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115
Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114
San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133
Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.