TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In recent years, mountain climbing has gradually become a popular choice for people's holiday and leisure activities in Taiwan. However, preparation in advance to make a mountain climbing trip safe is important.

Situated 2059 meters above sea level, Shuishe Mountain in Nantou County is the highest peak around Sun Moon Lake and a popular destination among mountaineers. When the weather is good, hikers climbing Shuishe Mountain can overlook Sun Moon Lake, Lalu Island, or Jiji Mountain on multiple scenic lookouts along the trail. The forests on Shuishe Mountain are diverse, changing with altitude. On the way to the peak, hikers will pass broad-leaved forests, Mengzong bamboo forests, Taiwan Alpine Rhododendron forests, and Yushan arrow bamboo forests among others.

However, before enjoying the beautiful scenery, related safety preparations and physical training cannot be ignored. The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration said that mountaineers should make sure they bring rain gear, food, and drinking water with them. While climbing Shuishe Mountain, hikers should follow the existing road signs without tying any group mark as the trails on the mountains are well marked.

Remember to adjust the climbing poles to make them longer when you go down the mountain. Doing so can prevent knee injuries. The scenic area administration also reminded hikers to stop walking when they want to enjoy natural scenery. Walking while admiring scenery is dangerous.

In order to provide a safe recreational environment for mountaineers, the scenic area administration also set up a solar power charging station at the 4.2K shelter.

The scenic area administration also reminded the public to take garbage with them when they go down the mountain so that the ecology and beautiful nature can be preserved forever.

(All Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photos)