Safety tips for cycling around Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan

The Sun Moon Lake cycling route in Nantou County was named one of the world’s 10 most breathtaking cycle paths by CNNGo, an online travel guide affiliated with U.S.-based CNN

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/26 20:42
(Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)

(Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In Taiwan, cycling has long been a national sport. In order to provide people with more holiday options, bike paths have been built in national scenic areas around Taiwan to provide domestic and foreign tourists with the opportunity to combine sightseeing with the sport.

The Sun Moon Lake cycling route in Nantou County was named one of the world’s 10 most breathtaking cycle paths by CNNGo, an online travel guide affiliated with U.S.-based CNN. Rich in natural ecology and culture, the bikeway attracts a great number of tourists every year.

The Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration said that it is very important to wear appropriate clothing while riding a bicycle. Pants or skirts that are too loose may interfere with riding. Streamlined clothing is recommended for riding a bike around Sun Moon Lake. Also remember to wear a safety helmet while you are on the road.

In addition, before starting, it’s important to check whether the brakes, tire treads, tire pressure, and transmission systems to make sure they are normal and safe, and adjust the seat to an appropriate height to travel safely.

Riding along the highway around the lake is more challenging with ups and downs.For cyclists who prefer a leisurely pace, they are advised to head to the bike path along the lake shore.

In order to ensure the safety of tourists and pedestrians, do not loosen grip on the handlebars during riding, and remember to use progressive braking during downhill. In addition, cyclists should not ride on the wooden boardwalk at the Shueishe Dam. Instead, they should walk their bikes. Remember to yield to pedestrians so that they can admire the beauty of the lake at ease.

Next time when you go to Sun Moon Lake, remember to change into bike clothing and ride a bike. Not only can you exercise and relieve stress, you can also enjoy the beautiful views of the lake and the surrounding mountains.


(All Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration photos)
Sun Moon Lake

