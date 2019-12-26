  1. Home
Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait ahead of elections

Passage comes just 16 days before Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/26 17:47
China's aircraft carrier the Shandong.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Just 16 days before presidential and legislative elections, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday (December 26).

Over the past year, Chinese Navy vessels and Air Force jets have repeatedly passed close to Taiwan in moves seen as intimidation ahead of the January 11, 2020 elections.

The Shandong sailed from south to north through the Taiwan Strait accompanied by other ships Thursday, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan’s military said it had closely followed the aircraft carrier’s every move in a joint operation and called on the public not to worry about the nation’s security or regional peace.

The Shandong, launched in 2017, is China’s second aircraft carrier and its first domestically built one. Under Communist Party leader Xi Jinping (習近平), Beijing has taken a more aggressive stance on its claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea and over Taiwan.
