TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The historic mining town of Jiufen in New Taipei is a major tourist destination, but not many tourists likely know that several historic trails link Jiufen with neighboring towns such as Ruifang, Houtong, and Mudan.

The Liulang Rd. historic trail connects Reifang and Jiufen. The trail was originally built as a rail trolley route built for transporting materials between Ruifang and Jiufen during the mining era decades go. The trail is 1.6 kilometers long and is part of the Tamsui-Kavalan Trails, a historic trail network connecting Taipei and Yilan County dating back more than 100 years.

The trail is paved with slate and flanked by thick trees. Two antiquated tunnels can be seen along the trail.

The trailheads are located at Songde Park (Yan Yunnian Memorial Park) on the Jiufen side and near the Liulongjiao (流籠腳) bus stop on Taipei County Route 102 on the Rueifang side. The trail provides the opportunity for a nice hike to and from Jiufen's old streets.



Songde Park (George Liao photo)



(George Liao photo)



(George Liao photo)



A view of the sea from the Liulang Rd. trail. (George Liao photo)



(Tamsui-Kavalan Trails Facebook photo)