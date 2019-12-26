ROG is a market leader in France (photo courtesy of ASUS). ROG is a market leader in France (photo courtesy of ASUS). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS said Thursday (December 26) it had taken the lead in France with a 38-percent market share for its ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming computer products.

According to a market research survey, the desktops equipped with a GeForce RTX GPU from Nvidia Corporation were the most popular product during the period from January through October, the Central News Agency reported.

A French promotion team for the ROG brand was planning to travel around the country for four months with a truck in which gamers could experience the company’s products.

However, analysts said that despite the successes in France and progress in November compared to the previous month and the previous year, ASUS was still facing some risks during the fourth quarter, including a shortage of processors from Intel, according to the CNA report.

