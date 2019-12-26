  1. Home
Taiwan’s ASUS takes the lead in France with its ROG gaming computers

Company faces shortage of Intel processors in 4th quarter: analysts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/26 15:41
ROG is a market leader in France (photo courtesy of ASUS).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS said Thursday (December 26) it had taken the lead in France with a 38-percent market share for its ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming computer products.

According to a market research survey, the desktops equipped with a GeForce RTX GPU from Nvidia Corporation were the most popular product during the period from January through October, the Central News Agency reported.

A French promotion team for the ROG brand was planning to travel around the country for four months with a truck in which gamers could experience the company’s products.

However, analysts said that despite the successes in France and progress in November compared to the previous month and the previous year, ASUS was still facing some risks during the fourth quarter, including a shortage of processors from Intel, according to the CNA report.
ASUS
ROG
Republic Of Gamers
France
computer games
gaming

