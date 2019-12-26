TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City government announced on Thursday (Dec. 26) that a new shuttle bus service connecting the southern city with Kaohsiung International Airport will be inaugurated on Jan. 15.

The latest public transportation project, the Tainan Express, allows for a shortened commute for passengers to and from the international airport. The airport is being billed as a gateway to the central and southern parts of the island country, including the hinterlands of Pingtung, Tainan, and Chiayi, according to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲).

Part of the effort to drive local tourism, the service was designed with three concepts in mind — comfort, consideration, and convenience. The buses boast adequate space for luggage, and riders are guaranteed quality service including delayed baggage compensation, according to the city government.

Tainan Express is operated by Han-Cheng Bus Traffic Co. Booking is available through the in-destination booking platform Klook in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. A single journey is priced at NT$150 (US$4.98).

The bus will travel along a route of five stops, including Xiaoximen, Tainan Bus Station, Tainan Rear Station, Tainan Cultural Center, and Kaohsiung International Airport. A trip takes approximately 70 minutes on average.