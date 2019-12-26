  1. Home
Shuttle service linking Tainan and Kaohsiung airport to begin in January

Tainan Express to shorten travel time between the southern city and the 2nd busiest airport in Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/26 15:15
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) (Tainan City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tainan City government announced on Thursday (Dec. 26) that a new shuttle bus service connecting the southern city with Kaohsiung International Airport will be inaugurated on Jan. 15.

The latest public transportation project, the Tainan Express, allows for a shortened commute for passengers to and from the international airport. The airport is being billed as a gateway to the central and southern parts of the island country, including the hinterlands of Pingtung, Tainan, and Chiayi, according to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲).

Part of the effort to drive local tourism, the service was designed with three concepts in mind — comfort, consideration, and convenience. The buses boast adequate space for luggage, and riders are guaranteed quality service including delayed baggage compensation, according to the city government.

Tainan Express is operated by Han-Cheng Bus Traffic Co. Booking is available through the in-destination booking platform Klook in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean. A single journey is priced at NT$150 (US$4.98).

The bus will travel along a route of five stops, including Xiaoximen, Tainan Bus Station, Tainan Rear Station, Tainan Cultural Center, and Kaohsiung International Airport. A trip takes approximately 70 minutes on average.
