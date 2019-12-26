  1. Home
  2. Society

Missing Taiwanese diver found dead in Chinese ‘ghost ship’

Keelung man was contractor on dismantling work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/26 13:38
Rescue workers found the missing diver's body Wednesday night.

Rescue workers found the missing diver's body Wednesday night. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The diver who went missing near a Chinese “ghost ship” Wednesday (December 25) noon was found dead during the night.

Lu (呂), 47, was reportedly one of the contractors hired to dismantle the ship, which had first turned up abandoned near the coast of northeast Taiwan last September. He had dived into the waters off the Yilan County township of Toucheng to inspect the task’s progress.

When he failed to show up after a few hours, a colleague alerted the emergency services, but strong waves all during the afternoon hampered their work and prevented them from diving, the Central News Agency reported.

It wasn’t until 9:50 p.m. when the waves had subsided that the rescue team found the Keelung man’s lifeless body stuck at the bottom of the ship’s cabin. The precise circumstances of his death were not known.

The freighter initially was located off New Taipei City, drifting without crew or cargo. As it stranded in Yilan County, the authorities decided to tow it to the Daxi area of Toucheng before dismantling it. According to television footage from the scene, the task was nearly completed.
ghost ship
diver
Yilan County
Toucheng

RELATED ARTICLES

Diver disappears during dismantling of Chinese ‘ghost ship’ in Taiwan
Diver disappears during dismantling of Chinese ‘ghost ship’ in Taiwan
2019/12/25 20:15
Dismantling of Chinese ‘ghost ship’ in Taiwan will take one month
Dismantling of Chinese ‘ghost ship’ in Taiwan will take one month
2019/10/19 15:28
Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Taiwan
2019/10/17 20:02
Arch removed from collapsed Taiwan bridge which killed 6 foreign workers
Arch removed from collapsed Taiwan bridge which killed 6 foreign workers
2019/10/10 17:51
Rebuilding collapsed Taiwan bridge estimated to cost NT$520 million
Rebuilding collapsed Taiwan bridge estimated to cost NT$520 million
2019/10/08 14:04