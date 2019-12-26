TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The diver who went missing near a Chinese “ghost ship” Wednesday (December 25) noon was found dead during the night.

Lu (呂), 47, was reportedly one of the contractors hired to dismantle the ship, which had first turned up abandoned near the coast of northeast Taiwan last September. He had dived into the waters off the Yilan County township of Toucheng to inspect the task’s progress.

When he failed to show up after a few hours, a colleague alerted the emergency services, but strong waves all during the afternoon hampered their work and prevented them from diving, the Central News Agency reported.

It wasn’t until 9:50 p.m. when the waves had subsided that the rescue team found the Keelung man’s lifeless body stuck at the bottom of the ship’s cabin. The precise circumstances of his death were not known.

The freighter initially was located off New Taipei City, drifting without crew or cargo. As it stranded in Yilan County, the authorities decided to tow it to the Daxi area of Toucheng before dismantling it. According to television footage from the scene, the task was nearly completed.

