Fake 50 dollar coin (left) can be difficult to distinguished with real one (right). Fake 50 dollar coin (left) can be difficult to distinguished with real one (right). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City police have arrested a woman suspected of smuggling in fake Taiwanese currency from China with the intention of disturbing the economic system on the island.

According to Liberty Times, the police received a report from an owner of a claw machine who claimed that someone had been inserting fake NT$50 coins into the drop-and-grab machine. Using surveillance camera footage, police were able to locate one of two Taiwanese allegedly behind the financial misdemeanor.

The 40-year-old female suspect, surnamed Hsieh (謝), told police that all of the counterfeit coins found in her car belonged to her husband, surnamed Yang (楊), who is currently traveling abroad. Police investigators discovered that the duo had used the claw machine to exchange at least 300 fake NT$50 coins for NT$10 dollar coins.

Tainan police stated that many claw machine owners have been finding fake coins lately and that most of the forgeries are difficult to distinguish from currency issued by the Central Bank of Taiwan unless closely examined. The police added that Hsieh, who does not appear to be struggling financially, refused to share her reason for smuggling in the forgeries, but they suspect that politics could have been involved, reported UDN.