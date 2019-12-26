  1. Home
2020 Taipei New Year’s Eve bash to feature ‘transformer’ stage

Stage touted as something you’ll only see at superstar concerts

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/26 12:16
(Taipei City Government image)

(Taipei City Government image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taipei New Year’s Eve party promises to bring revelers an experience like no other with a giant stage and A-list performers in addition to the world-famous Taipei 101 fireworks spectacle.

The party, which takes place at the Taipei City Hall Square in Xinyi District, will for the first time feature a “transformer” stage the scale of those used by superstars, said the city’s Department of Information and Tourism, which is organizing the event.

Measuring 80 meters in width and fitted with over 1,800 LED display panels, the stage will extend and transform to accommodate various staging needs. It also marks the first time that a lift will be used to bring artists on stage and let them get closer to the audience at the year-end bash.

The line-up for the countdown party will feature Taiwanese bands Mayday (五月天), Lion (獅子), and EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋); singers JiaJia (家家), Waa Wei (魏如萱), Ann (白安), Nick Chou (周湯豪); and South Korean K-pop act Super Junior-D&E among others. The event will reach a climax when diva Rainie Yang (楊丞琳) and award-winning singer-songwriter Wu Tsing-fong (吳清峰) take to the stage just before and after the countdown to herald the New Year.

The show will air on CTS from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to the organizers. Individuals can also watch the program on mobile devices with the iQiyi app.

More information can be found on the official website of the 2020 Taipei New Year’s Eve Party.


Artists to perform at year-end bash. (Travel Taipei Facebook image)
