Sales of train tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday are set to begin next week, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Wednesday.

There will be 271 extra train services added to the island's rail network (195 in the east and 75 in the west) from Jan. 21-30 to meet the high demand over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts Jan. 23, according to the TRA.

Passengers who wish to travel during the holiday period on the East Coast Main Line -- which comprises the Yilan Line, the North-link Line, the Hualien-Taitung Line and the South-link Line -- can start booking from 12 a.m. Jan. 1, the TRA said.

Ticket-booking for the West Coast Line will kick off at 12 a.m. Jan. 2, the TRA said.

Also, to ease traffic congestion on Freeway No. 5, which connects Taipei and Yilan in northeastern Taiwan, the TRA will provide additional non-reserved Fuxing trains between Shulin Station in New Taipei and Hualien from Jan. 23-29.

In addition, there will be a 30 percent fare discount for two red-eye trains, traveling south in the early hours of Jan. 22 and north on Jan. 28, the TRA said.