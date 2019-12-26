MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the second test beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

James Pattinson replaces the injured Josh Hazlewood in the only change for Australia, while Trent Boult returns for New Zealand and Tom Blundell comes in to open the batting.

Teams:

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitch Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Nigel Llong, England.

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

