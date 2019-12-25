All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|38
|22
|7
|9
|53
|130
|100
|13-1-8
|9-6-1
|8-4-3
|Toronto
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|133
|122
|10-4-4
|10-10-0
|7-5-1
|Montreal
|37
|18
|13
|6
|42
|121
|117
|8-8-3
|10-5-3
|4-5-2
|Florida
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|127
|121
|11-7-2
|7-6-3
|4-5-1
|Buffalo
|38
|17
|14
|7
|41
|115
|119
|11-3-3
|6-11-4
|6-6-1
|Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|124
|111
|10-7-2
|8-6-2
|11-2-0
|Ottawa
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|106
|123
|11-5-1
|5-13-3
|6-5-2
|Detroit
|38
|9
|26
|3
|21
|82
|150
|5-14-1
|4-12-2
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|137
|111
|10-3-4
|16-4-1
|4-3-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|105
|91
|13-4-2
|10-5-1
|6-3-1
|Philadelphia
|37
|21
|11
|5
|47
|121
|106
|13-2-4
|8-9-1
|7-2-2
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|11
|4
|46
|120
|96
|14-4-2
|7-7-2
|5-2-3
|Carolina
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|124
|102
|10-6-0
|12-7-2
|2-6-1
|Columbus
|37
|17
|14
|6
|40
|98
|106
|11-8-1
|6-6-5
|7-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|114
|118
|9-8-2
|8-7-2
|6-3-0
|New Jersey
|36
|12
|19
|5
|29
|91
|128
|5-8-5
|7-11-0
|3-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|38
|24
|8
|6
|54
|118
|99
|12-4-3
|12-4-3
|8-1-1
|Colorado
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|134
|103
|10-5-2
|13-6-1
|6-6-0
|Winnipeg
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|113
|107
|10-8-1
|11-6-1
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|100
|97
|12-6-2
|8-8-2
|7-4-2
|Nashville
|36
|18
|12
|6
|42
|126
|116
|10-6-4
|8-6-2
|5-4-0
|Minnesota
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|118
|126
|10-2-3
|8-13-2
|2-8-1
|Chicago
|38
|15
|17
|6
|36
|105
|125
|8-9-3
|7-8-3
|5-6-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Arizona
|39
|21
|14
|4
|46
|112
|99
|8-9-1
|13-5-3
|7-3-3
|Vegas
|40
|20
|14
|6
|46
|122
|118
|10-7-3
|10-7-3
|9-3-2
|Edmonton
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|117
|124
|9-7-3
|11-9-1
|8-4-1
|Calgary
|39
|19
|15
|5
|43
|104
|116
|10-5-3
|9-10-2
|5-5-1
|Vancouver
|38
|19
|15
|4
|42
|124
|115
|11-5-3
|8-10-1
|6-5-1
|Anaheim
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|96
|114
|9-7-2
|6-11-2
|4-5-1
|San Jose
|38
|16
|20
|2
|34
|101
|133
|10-11-0
|6-9-2
|8-7-0
|Los Angeles
|39
|15
|20
|4
|34
|99
|124
|10-7-1
|5-13-3
|5-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.