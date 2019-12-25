The search for a missing diver in Daxi, Yilan County. The search for a missing diver in Daxi, Yilan County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 47-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday (December 25) afternoon after he had gone diving to inspect the dismantling of a Chinese “ghost ship” off the coast of Yilan County.

The empty freighter had turned up near northeast Taiwan last September, and was towed away to the rocks near Daxi railway station in the township of Toucheng to prepare for its dismantling.

A diver from Keelung named Lu (呂) went diving to around noon Wednesday, the Central News Agency reported. When a colleague noticed he had not returned yet by 2 p.m., he alerted the emergency services, which sent vehicles and boats to start the search amid strong waves.

However, by 5 p.m., no sign of the missing man had been found, according to CNA.

Later reports identified the man as the manager of a subcontractor working on the project, and cable station TVBS reported an oxygen bottle had been found near the site.

When the freighter was originally located, it carried no crew and no freight, but it bore the name of the Chinese city of Wuhu in Anhui Province written on its stern. Since nobody claimed ownership, the authorities decided to take the ship apart.