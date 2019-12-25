TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Tuesday (Dec. 24) on the Taiwanese talk show Coco Hot News (辣新聞) that he would organize a protest campaign outside of the Legislative Yuan if it passes the Anti-Infiltration Act (反滲透法).

Gou and four of his aids were invited to the political discussion program for an interview with host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) regarding the 2020 Taiwan presidential election as well as the Anti-Infiltration bill which will go through its third reading at the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 31.

The business tycoon said that he would lead a 2019 version of the Sunflower Movement, a student-led protest requesting the rejection of the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement (CSSTA) in 2014, if the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) insists on passing the law before the January election. Gou said he would sleep outside of the Legislative Yuan until the government agrees to abolish the new regulations, reported New Talk.

Gou emphasized that he is not objecting to the content of the bill, but the lack of communications between the Taiwan government and its citizens. He said that there should be more public hearings and that the DPP is abusing their numerical superiority in the legislature.

The former Foxconn chairman worried that the passage of the new law, which aims to prevent political interference by foreign powers and forbid internationally sponsored organizations from campaigning for elections, would have a negative impact on Foxconn and its Chinese business collaborators. Gou added that the government must provide detailed information regarding the bill before signing it into law, reported UDN.