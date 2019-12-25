  1. Home
Vietnam-made pork liver paste pulled in Taiwan over African swine fever fears

A ban on the importation of pork related products from the Southeast Asian country has been introduced

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/25 17:22
Pork liver paste from Vietnam (COA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnam-produced pork liver paste has been ordered to be taken off shelves in Taiwan and banned from import over African swine fever (ASF) contamination fears.

The product was found to have been infected with the ASF virus on Dec. 9, as part of a spot check targeting canned meat, processed foods, condiments, as well as sauce and broth-based products manufactured in risk areas, according to Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

Asian countries that have reported outbreaks of the pig epidemic include China, Mongolia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, North Korea, South Korea, East Timor, and Indonesia. Fresh ASF cases were reported in Indonesia on Dec. 17, indicating the threat of the swine flu has not yet diminished, said the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.

Border checks identified 212 contaminated samples between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24. Among the cases, 164 were from China, and 48 from Vietnam. Taiwan has imposed restrictions on the import of related pork products from Vietnam.

An amendment to the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease, proclaimed on Dec. 13, stipulates that e-commerce businesses will be subject to a fine between NT$30,000 (US$999) and NT$150,000 for selling meat products in violation of animal quarantine measures.
ASF
African swine fever
pork
Vietnam

