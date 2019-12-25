TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said on Wednesday (Dec. 25) that China’s continuous obstruction of Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) has rendered the island country unable to share medical information with other parts of the world, not only harming the Taiwanese but also adversely affecting Japanese working and living in Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

Chen made the statement during the reception of a visiting delegation of Komeito or Clean Government Party (CGP) members of Japan's House of Representatives.

Taiwan’s absence from the WHO has also caused a loophole in global disease prevention, Chen said, according to the news outlet. The vice president added that during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, 73 Taiwanese people died of the disease because Taiwan didn't have immediate access to information about prevention and control of the disease in the international community.

The vice president went on to say that he hoped the delegates can continue to voice their support for Taiwan in the National Diet of Japan and help the country make more active and comprehensive contributions to the international community, according to the report.