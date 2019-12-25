Presidential rivals Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong and Han Kuo-yu (from left to right) at the Dec. 18 TV event. Presidential rivals Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong and Han Kuo-yu (from left to right) at the Dec. 18 TV event. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The three rivals in next month’s presidential elections focused on the economy and the government’s proposal for an Anti-Infiltration Act during their second round of policy presentations on TV Wednesday (December 25) afternoon.

The third and final TV presentation has been scheduled for Friday (December 27), while the only real debate with interaction and questions from journalists will take place Sunday (December 29).

During their first live TV performance, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for the Kuomintang (KMT), and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) on December 18 sparred over the threat from China, the island’s economy, alleged government corruption, and the aging of the population.

The second live TV presentation opened with President Tsai defending her record on the economy.

“The world will not forget Taiwan,” she said, adding the country’s economy was stable despite international uncertainty. Wages were rising faster than during the eight years before she came to power in 2016, while the island’s economic growth had moved to the front of the four Little Dragons, ahead of South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong, the president said.

Tsai rejected Han’s comparison of the Taiwanese economy to North Korea. “Taiwan is moving forward with the wind over the ocean waves, while Han considers a bathtub as the ocean,” she said.

Han repeated allegations of corruption and questioned her leadership, saying she had been surrounded and “hollowed out” by DPP factions.

Soong expressed his opposition to the Anti-Infiltration Law proposed by the government, accusing Tsai of not listening to public opinion while trying to push through the proposal, which seeks to restrict Chinese influence in Taiwan.

He continued on the theme during his second 10-minute address, cautioning the DPP against using “majority violence” to ram the law through the Legislative Yuan. Taiwan needed a president who resolved problems, not a “superpresident” who ruled with the help of the media and of online netizens, Soong warned.

Tsai defended the plan for an Anti-Infiltration Act as something similar to what many other democratic nations were working on. China would be happy if the law were described as a form of martial law, Tsai said.

The president said her administration laid a basis for green energy, with wind energy to create 20,000 jobs. Restarting the fourth nuclear plant, as Han had proposed, was playing with lives, Tsai said.

She also promised judicial reform, which would protect victims, safeguard the confidentiality of investigations, and introduce jury trials.

Han said that if he were elected president, he would set up a “Republic of China Sovereign Fund” worth NT$10 trillion (US$332 billion) and open free trade zones in Taichung and Kaohsiung, while promoting bilingual education like Singapore.

PFP Chairman Soong presented himself as the most reliable choice in dealing with China. He also described the threats facing Taiwan, including the aging population, the nature of its industrial structure and the widening gap between rich and poor. He concluded the 90-minute program by describing the main threat to Taiwan as the “extremism” of the two main parties.

