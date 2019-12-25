Pedestrians walking across the street from the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Pedestrians walking across the street from the Twitter office building in San Francisco. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American social networking service Twitter announced plans to put in place a report mechanism against abuse in the run-up to the January elections in Taiwan.

Twitter said in a press release that the channel allows for direct reporting and feedback submission, which aims to reduce abuse, assault, or other violations on the social media, wrote CNA. The company will assist the Central Election Commission to ensure a healthy online environment ahead of the January 11 presidential and legislative elections.

Politics and election-related conversations deemed as instruments of manipulation or spreading misleading information will be banned, according to Twitter. Advertisements on political issues or those placed by government-sponsored media outlets will be prohibited, too.

In addition, Twitter will help Taiwan’s political parties establish channels to better engage with voters. Assistance is also pledged for civil groups, fact check centers, welfare promotion alliances which wish to access the social networking service, reported CNA.

To encourage public participation in election-related dialogues, an emoji designed for the country’s elections will appear when tweets are accompanied with hashtags like #TaiwanElection, #TaiwanVotes, and #Taiwan2020, according to Twitter.