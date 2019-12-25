TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 79 percent of people recently polled by Excellence Magazine approve of the way Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) is handling his job as New Taipei City mayor, the highest approval rating given to any of the mayors of the six special municipalities in Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (Dec. 25).

Speaking of the poll results, Hou said that the numbers could only serve as a point of reference, and whether they are good or bad, they can serve the purpose of being “an encouragement and spur,” according to the news outlet.

In response to his approval rating beating that of Taoyuan City's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), who often ends at the top of polls of local leaders, Hou said that he never wanted to compete with others and that his most important task as mayor of New Taipei City is to make citizens feel that the city is changing every day, the report said.