TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping (習近平) Monday (Dec. 23) in Beijing to discuss situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang before flying to the city of Chendu for a trilateral summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Kequiang (李克強).

During their 45-minute conversation, the two leaders agreed to continue their efforts in denuclearizing North Korea as well as elevating relations between China and Japan. Abe said that Japan has been preparing for Xi's visit next April and that the two countries are responsible for the stability of political climate in Asia.

Abe also expressed deep concerns over the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong and stressed that it is important for the special administrative region to remain open and free. He also encouraged the Chinese government to make its operations in Xinjiang transparent, but Xi responded that both regions are "internal affairs" of China and that he hopes Japan would not interfere, reported New Talk.

According to NHK, Xi said that he was satisfied with the improvement of the Japan-China relations and that the East Asian superpower fully supports the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He added that constant communications between the two countries are vital for the insurance of prosperity in Asia, reported UDN.