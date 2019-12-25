TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vietnamese students planning to undertake a research degree in Taiwan can now apply for admission with less time and effort in paperwork than their predecessors, as the two countries have recently reached an agreement to mutually recognize each other's academic records by institutions of higher education.

Taiwan's Ministry of Education announced on Monday (Dec. 23) that the agreement will recognize the academic records issued by 246 Vietnamese universities and colleges. The change will help cut through the red tape required to get Vietnamese students' academic degrees or diplomas recognized by the island country through schools and Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

In return, Vietnam will recognize the equivalent documents issued by 168 Taiwanese universities and colleges.

The agreement was inked earlier this month at an education forum in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi, and is expected to facilitate academic and talent exchanges between the two countries.

Around 13,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in Taiwan, while only 70 Taiwanese students are studying in the Southeast Asian country, according to the data from the Department of International and Cross -strait Education.