TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who has been seen as a staunch supporter of Taiwan, has openly called Beijing “an unreliable business partner” and called on the international community to be cautious about the Chinese Communist Party’s influence across the globe.

In the article, “Why we fly the Tibetan flag over Prague City Hall,” published by the Washington Post on Monday (Dec. 23), Hrib declared China as “an unreliable business partner” which would breach deals already made with other countries for its political agenda. The mayor said Beijing had promised €10 billion worth of investment in the Central European nation, following policy modifications on the part of the Czech government, but the promises had not been realized.

Hrib also referred to China as “a country that holds enormous grudges,” criticizing the Chinese authorities for the relentless attempts to impose its “unitarian worldview” on democratic societies, and to treat “politicians, artists or business people not as independent members of society but as representatives of the state and its policies.”

He condemned the Chinese government for calling off the Prague Philharmonic’s concert tour, originally scheduled between September and October in China, as a response to Hrib’s request to remove a clause expressing Beijing’s “one China principle” from the sister-cities agreement between Prague and Beijing.

After Hrib was elected to office in 2018, the mayor, who served as an intern at a Taiwanese hospital before embarking on a political career, has advocated amendments to the agreement with Beijing. He said in the article that the deal included a “highly unusual geopolitical declaration” approved by his predecessors.

The mayor had originally considered to terminate the agreement if his Chinese counterpart did not agree to make the change, but Beijing, a few days before the Prague city council was to discuss the issue, took the initiative first. Prague will start a new sister-cities agreement with Taipei in January, following approval by the city councils of both capitals.

Hrib emphasized that he did not ask for western societies to stop working or collaborating with China. Instead, he said he “encourage[s] our friends around the world to think twice and be cautious before getting into bed with such an unreliable and potentially risky counterpart.”

The mayor also called on countries sharing similar values not to surrender to Beijing for fears of blackmail and threats. Hrib, a member of the third-largest political group in his country, the Czech Pirate Party, has been outspoken in his criticism of human rights issues in China.