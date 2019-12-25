  1. Home
Convenience store chains in Taipei to cash in on New Year’s Eve

A 50 percent increase in number of customers is expected for convenience stores in the Xinyi District

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/25
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The four major convenience store chains in Taiwan are making sure their outlets in Taipei’s Xinyi District have stockpiled adequate inventory to accommodate the enormous demand by an expected influx of revelers on New Year’s Eve.

This district of the capital city has been a draw for visitors participating in the countdown party held by the Taipei City Government to herald the New Year. The fireworks spectacle of Taipei 101, the skyscraper which held the world’s tallest building title for a number of years, is also something that revelers do not want to miss.

Glass walls have been removed, manpower added, and stock replenished to prepare the convenience stores for the yearend celebrations, reported CNA. The 30 7-Eleven stores in the area are expected to see a 50 percent increase in customers on Dec. 31.

FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and OK Mart have also geared up for the expected surge of customers with more than fivefold personnel dispatched and discount offers, said the report. According to the convenience stores, snacks, baked sweet potatoes, beverages, beer, hot dogs, and coffee are some of most popular items among revelers as they usher in the New Year.
