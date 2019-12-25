TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to statistics released by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), 2019 has had an average temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius in Taiwan as of Monday (Dec. 23), the highest in 72 years.

The statistics were based on measurements from 13 weather stations across the island, from Keelung, New Taipei City in north all the way to the southernmost county of Pingtung. The CWB pointed out that since no cold air mass is expected before the end of the year, 2019 has potentially seen the highest average temperature for a year in Taiwan since 1947.

The meteorological research and forecasting institution said that most of the 10 warmest years were after 2000, a sign of global warming. CWB Deputy Director Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) expressed concern over climate change on Facebook, stressing that Taiwan is gradually losing its winter season, reported ET today.

CWB Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) told CNA that Taiwan was not the only country affected by changes in the climate system, noting the average global temperature of 2019 also ranks as the second highest in recorded history. He added that Taiwanese would not experience abnormally high temperatures in the near future but rather many warm days.