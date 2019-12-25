MEXICO CITY (AP) — The federal government in Chile declared an alert Tuesday over a wildfire that had damaged dozens of homes on the outskirts of the port city of Valparaiso.

News video showed large tongues of flames along the hills overlooking the city. People walked through smoke carrying bags and even pets.

The National Forestry Commission of the Agriculture Ministry said on Twitter that at least 100 hectares (250 acres) were burned by afternoon and people had been evacuated from the area.

Firefighters from Valparaiso and Viña del Mar were being aided by helicopters and airplanes in battling the blase.

Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said late in the day that at least 120 homes had been affected by the fire.