Hon Hai's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City. Hon Hai's headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Better known by its trade name, Foxconn, the Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., announced it will issue a total of NT$7.66 billion in bonuses (US$254 million) on Christmas Eve.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer has 4,166 employees in Taiwan but the bonus varies among different business units and individuals based on performance and functions.

UDN reported the company used to issue a year-end bonus prior to the Lunar New Year which typically falls between late January and mid-February each year. This year, the company issued the bonus two weeks earlier on Dec. 24.

In June, Terry Gou resigned as Foxconn's chairman to run for president of Taiwan. Gou quit the race in September citing various reasons but does not rule out launching another presidential bid in 2024.

Liu Young-way (劉揚偉) was named to succeed Gou to lead the group and took the helm in July.

Described as a caring leader, Liu was said to have improved employee welfare ranging from employment benefits to facilities, believing this creates a positive work environment and boosts team spirit to pave the way for successful transformation in the group.