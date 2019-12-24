NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|396
|198
|6-1-0
|6-2-0
|8-3-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|x-Buffalo
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|308
|246
|4-3-0
|6-2-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|263
|353
|5-3-0
|1-6-0
|3-8-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Miami
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|279
|470
|3-5-0
|1-6-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|364
|350
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|8-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|367
|317
|4-4-0
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|341
|335
|5-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|262
|377
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|5-6-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Baltimore
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|503
|272
|6-1-0
|7-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|279
|275
|5-3-0
|3-4-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|312
|360
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|6-5-0
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|246
|397
|1-6-0
|0-8-0
|1-10-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|420
|287
|4-3-0
|7-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-1-0
|5-0-0
|Oakland
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|298
|403
|5-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Denver
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|266
|301
|4-3-0
|2-6-0
|5-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|316
|314
|2-6-0
|3-4-0
|3-8-0
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|351
|337
|5-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|Dallas
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|305
|4-3-0
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|324
|417
|2-5-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-8-0
|2-3-0
|Washington
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|250
|388
|1-7-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-9-0
|0-5-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|416
|331
|6-2-0
|6-1-0
|4-0-0
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|436
|421
|2-5-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|5-6-0
|2-3-0
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|377
|3-5-0
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|330
|428
|2-5-0
|3-5-0
|3-1-0
|2-9-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Green Bay
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|353
|293
|7-1-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|9-2-0
|5-0-0
|x-Minnesota
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|388
|282
|6-1-0
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|7-4-0
|2-3-0
|Chicago
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|259
|279
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|Detroit
|3
|11
|1
|.233
|321
|400
|2-5-0
|1-6-1
|1-3-0
|2-8-1
|0-5-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-San Francisco
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|453
|289
|6-2-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-1-0
|x-Seattle
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|384
|372
|4-3-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-2-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|363
|340
|4-3-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|Arizona
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|337
|411
|2-5-1
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-7-1
|1-4-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28
N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27, Detroit 17
Arizona 27, Seattle 13
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9
Kansas City 26, Chicago 3
Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.