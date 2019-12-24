All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|38
|22
|7
|9
|53
|130
|100
|Toronto
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|133
|122
|Montreal
|37
|18
|13
|6
|42
|121
|117
|Florida
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|127
|121
|Buffalo
|38
|17
|14
|7
|41
|115
|119
|Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|124
|111
|Ottawa
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|106
|123
|Detroit
|38
|9
|26
|3
|21
|82
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|137
|111
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|105
|91
|Philadelphia
|37
|21
|11
|5
|47
|121
|106
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|11
|4
|46
|120
|96
|Carolina
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|124
|102
|Columbus
|37
|17
|14
|6
|40
|98
|106
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|114
|118
|New Jersey
|36
|12
|19
|5
|29
|91
|128
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|38
|24
|8
|6
|54
|118
|99
|Colorado
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|134
|103
|Winnipeg
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|113
|107
|Dallas
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|100
|97
|Nashville
|36
|18
|12
|6
|42
|126
|116
|Minnesota
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|118
|126
|Chicago
|38
|15
|17
|6
|36
|105
|125
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Arizona
|39
|21
|14
|4
|46
|112
|99
|Vegas
|40
|20
|14
|6
|46
|122
|118
|Edmonton
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|117
|124
|Calgary
|39
|19
|15
|5
|43
|104
|116
|Vancouver
|38
|19
|15
|4
|42
|124
|115
|Anaheim
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|96
|114
|San Jose
|38
|16
|20
|2
|34
|101
|133
|Los Angeles
|39
|15
|20
|4
|34
|99
|124
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 8, Carolina 6
Minnesota 3, Calgary 0
Boston 7, Washington 3
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Nashville 3, Arizona 2
Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2
New Jersey 7, Chicago 1
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1
Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2
Colorado 7, Vegas 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.