NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 38 26 7 5 57 137 111 Boston 38 22 7 9 53 130 100 N.Y. Islanders 35 23 9 3 49 105 91 Philadelphia 37 21 11 5 47 121 106 Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96 Carolina 37 22 13 2 46 124 102 Toronto 38 20 14 4 44 133 122 Montreal 37 18 13 6 42 121 117 Florida 36 18 13 5 41 127 121 Buffalo 38 17 14 7 41 115 119 Tampa Bay 35 18 13 4 40 124 111 Columbus 37 17 14 6 40 98 106 N.Y. Rangers 36 17 15 4 38 114 118 Ottawa 38 16 18 4 36 106 123 New Jersey 36 12 19 5 29 91 128 Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 38 24 8 6 54 118 99 Colorado 37 23 11 3 49 134 103 Arizona 39 21 14 4 46 112 99 Vegas 40 20 14 6 46 122 118 Winnipeg 37 21 14 2 44 113 107 Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97 Edmonton 40 20 16 4 44 117 124 Calgary 39 19 15 5 43 104 116 Nashville 36 18 12 6 42 126 116 Vancouver 38 19 15 4 42 124 115 Minnesota 38 18 15 5 41 118 126 Chicago 38 15 17 6 36 105 125 Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114 San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133 Los Angeles 39 15 20 4 34 99 124

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 8, Carolina 6

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Boston 7, Washington 3

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 1

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2

Montreal 6, Winnipeg 2

New Jersey 7, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 1

Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2

Colorado 7, Vegas 3

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.