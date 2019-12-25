TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Council on Tuesday (Dec. 24) passed the sister city agreement drafted between Prague and Taipei in which "The City Of Taipei, Taiwan" will be used as the latter's official name.

Chou Tai-chu (周台竹), a spokesperson for the Taipei City Government, told CNA on Tuesday that the council passed the agreement without further amendment and that the mayor could sign it with his Czech counterpart during his study tour in Europe next January at the earliest.

Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), chief secretary of the council's Kuomintang (KMT) caucus, said she wholeheartedly agreed that Taipei should establish sister city relations with Prague but using a mutually equal national title. In her opinion, "The City of Taipei, Republic of China" is the correct name to use.