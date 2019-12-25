  1. Home
  2. Politics

Prague to become 50th sister city of 'The City Of Taipei, Taiwan'

Taipei City Council approves sister city agreement with Prague with 'Taiwan' as official country name

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/25 10:45
Prague(left) / Taipei(right) (Pixabay Photo)

Prague(left) / Taipei(right) (Pixabay Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Council on Tuesday (Dec. 24) passed the sister city agreement drafted between Prague and Taipei in which "The City Of Taipei, Taiwan" will be used as the latter's official name.

Chou Tai-chu (周台竹), a spokesperson for the Taipei City Government, told CNA on Tuesday that the council passed the agreement without further amendment and that the mayor could sign it with his Czech counterpart during his study tour in Europe next January at the earliest.

Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), chief secretary of the council's Kuomintang (KMT) caucus, said she wholeheartedly agreed that Taipei should establish sister city relations with Prague but using a mutually equal national title. In her opinion, "The City of Taipei, Republic of China" is the correct name to use.
Prague
Taipei
sister cities
sister city agreement
Ko Wen-je

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei mayor to go on leave to campaign for TPP legislative candidates: report
Taipei mayor to go on leave to campaign for TPP legislative candidates: report
2019/12/24 17:46
Best riverside parks for admiring Taipei 101 fireworks and welcoming 2020
Best riverside parks for admiring Taipei 101 fireworks and welcoming 2020
2019/12/24 15:47
Taipei Fine Art Museum tunes into music
Taipei Fine Art Museum tunes into music
2019/12/22 18:19
US makes its presence felt in Taiwan's 2020 election
US makes its presence felt in Taiwan's 2020 election
2019/12/22 15:47
Autonomous city buses to hit Taipei roads in 2020
Autonomous city buses to hit Taipei roads in 2020
2019/12/21 17:40