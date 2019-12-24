The use of illegal drugs has not been decriminalized, says the Ministry of Justice. The use of illegal drugs has not been decriminalized, says the Ministry of Justice. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Justice came out Tuesday (December 24) to reject media reports that amendments at the Legislative Yuan would decriminalize the use of drugs.

The reports were completely false and the public should not continue to spread them or face legal action, the Central News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Current fines ranging from NT$10,000 (US$330) to NT$50,000 and between four and eight hours of lectures for possession of class-3 and class-4 illegal drugs would continue, a ministry official said.

Recent legal amendments approved by the Legislative Yuan on December 17 included tougher penalties for the manufacturing, distribution and transportation of drugs, for the sale of drugs to pregnant women and to minors, and more leeway for the authorities to confiscate profits from the drugs trade.

The minimum limit for drugs possession to be punishable by law had dropped to 5 gram from 20 gram. The changes showed that the reports about decriminalizing the use of illegal drugs were completely wrong, the Ministry of Justice emphasized.

