TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Other countries will find it hard to replicate Taiwan’s successful development of artificial intelligence (AI) as the island’s restricted size has helped establish close connections with rapid interaction within the sector, Academia Sinica member H.T. Kung (孔祥重) said Tuesday (December 24).

Kung is a William H. Gates professor of computer science and electrical engineering at Harvard. He spoke at a ceremony in Taipei Tuesday where he received an award from Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), the Central News Agency reported.

Nevertheless, Kung also pointed out that Taiwan had to struggle with a scarcity of adequate AI experts. The country needed to set up a more positive environment for the study of the new technology, he said.

An AI school, of which he was the president, had been set up two years ago, with companies both at home and overseas willing to send staff there for studies, with backgrounds as diverse as the service sector and medicine, according to Kung.

Chen praised him as the pioneer of AI education in Taiwan, having educated 5,000 AI experts within the space of 20 months. In addition, 600 doctors had also learned the ins and outs of AI at the school, the minister said.

